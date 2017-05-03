Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert has been criticised for making a joke about President Trump and Vladimir Putin that many consider to be homophobic.

During his opening monologue on Monday’s (May 1) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert made a series of jokes about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

“You have more people marching against you than cancer,” Colbert said in the monologue, addressing Donald Trump directly.

“You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”

Viewers did not react well to Colbert’s last joke, with many uncomfortable with the conflation of Trump’s alleged ties to Russia and gay sex. The hashtag #FireColbert trended soon after the episode aired.

Unfunny show has now become a disgusting show. Turning off CBS. #FireColbert — Daniel Doran (@danielktdoran) May 2, 2017

Colbert’s homophobic rant was disgusting and we won’t tolerate this anti-LGBTQ behavior.#FireColbert — Scott Presler (@ScottPresler) May 3, 2017

Colbert was also criticised by fans of Trump, who accused him of being disrespectful to the president. Without irony.

On Tuesday’s edition of the show, Colbert chose not to address the controversy. Instead, he joked about Hillary Clinton’s reappearance on the political scene.

Watch the monologue in question below and draw your own conclusions:

