Steps are back with a brand new dance routine you’ll be practicing in the mirror tonight.

The group have reformed to celebrate their 20th anniversary. They released the lead single for their new album last month, and ‘Scared of the Dark’ is Steps at their absolute best.

Written by Carl Ryden and Fiona Bevan, the soaring disco anthem is the first single to be lifted from the group’s upcoming fifth studio album, Tears on the Dancefloor, which is set for release on April 21.

The group scored two number one albums and 14 consecutive top 5 singles in the UK between 1997 and 2001, before briefly reuniting in 2011.



Today they have blessed us with the music video for the song, which does not disappoint. It features the band decked out in black with metallic accents, performing in front of a variety of backgrounds, including a cityscape; a tunnel; and the moon.

There’s also a dance routine that is equal parts amazing and ridiculous – a must for a Steps video to be truly great.

Lee gets his top off at one point, so there’s that.



The group will be embarking on a UK tour to promote the album later this year. Good luck getting tickets though – they sold out practically instantly.

“We’re just what everyone needs right now,” Faye Tozer said previously of Steps’ return to the pop spotlight.

“People are ready for something a little bit more happy, upbeat and pop… I think it’s good timing.”

Watch the video in all its camp glory below:

