’90s pop fans, rejoice: Steps have confirmed they’re launching a new assault on the charts with a brand new single, album and tour.

Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee, Ian “H” Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans are marking the group’s 20th anniversary year with a brand new single ‘Scared of the Dark’, coming this Friday (March 10), ahead of a new album of original material on April 21.

“We’re just what everyone needs right now,” Faye told The Sun.

“People are ready for something a little bit more happy, upbeat and pop. What pop used to be. I think it’s good timing.”

The ‘Tragedy’ singers, who scored two number-one albums and 14 consecutive top 5 singles in the UK between 1997 and 2001 before briefly reuniting in 2011, will support the comeback with a national tour later this year.

But the exciting news doesn’t stop there: The band have also revealed that the album will include a new song by ABBA’s Benny and Björn entitled ‘Story of a Heart’.

“We’ve always had that comparison with ABBA so it’s amazing to work with Benny and Björn,” said Lisa.

“When we heard the special album track they gave to us we said, ‘that’s perfect’. It’s a bridge to where we were and it moves on nicely to where we’re taking the new music.”

Claire added: “Benny really liked our take on it. He said it’s almost as good as his version!”

Steps will release comeback single ‘Scared of the Dark’ this Friday 10 March, as tickets go on sale for the Party on the Dancefloor Tour.

The group’s new album Tears on the Dancefloor will follow on April 21. Full tour dates are as follows:

November 13 – Dublin, 3Arena

November 14 – Belfast, SSE Arena

November 16 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

November 17 – Aberdeen, GE Oil & Gas Arena

November 18 – Liverpool, Echo Arena

November 20 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

November 21 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 23 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

November 24 – London, The O2

November 25 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

November 27 – Bournemouth, BIC

November 28 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

November 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 01 – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

December 02 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

More stories:

Disney’s Gaston was based on gay ‘trade’, Beauty and the Beast director reveals

90210’s Trevor Donovan stripped off to recreate a naked shoot from over a decade ago