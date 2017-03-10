After announcing their comeback earlier this week, Steps have finally released their brand new single Scared of the Dark – and if you’re a fan of the joyously poppy ’90s group, you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Written by Carl Ryden and Fiona Bevan, the soaring disco anthem is the first single to be lifted from the group’s upcoming fifth studio album, Tears on the Dancefloor, which is set for release on April 21.

“We’re just what everyone needs right now,” Faye Tozer said previously of Steps’ return to the pop spotlight.

“People are ready for something a little bit more happy, upbeat and pop… I think it’s good timing.”

The group, who scored two number one albums and 14 consecutive top 5 singles in the UK between 1997 and 2001 before briefly reuniting in 2011, will support their comeback with a national tour later this year, and tickets are on sale now.

Steps’ fifth studio album Tears on the Dancefloor is out April 21. Listen to ‘Scared of the Dark’ below:

More stories:

Joan Collins reveals her all-time favourite ‘Dynasty’ catfights

Single & Fabulous? | ‘Can we really be monogamous and live happily ever after?’