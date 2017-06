Steve Grand joined in the Broadway Bares fun over the weekend.

The singer, who appeared on this year’s Attitude Bachelors list, took part in the benefit which raises cash for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS over the weekend.

We’re a fan of anything that’s for a good cause, especially when it involves our favourite gay popstar in nothing but a jock-strap. Hi Steve, btw.

Check out the singer below:

A post shared by I ❤︎ to tell stories… (@shuttrbear) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT