Steve Grand stunned fans with his latest Instagram story.

The ‘All American Boy’ singer stripped down to his jockstrap for the social media platform, giving fans exactly what they want.

While the video quickly disappeared from his account, fans were quick to screenshot Grand in all his glory.

And we couldn’t be happier.

The former Attitude cover star seems to love spending time in jockstraps, as he was filmed climbing out of bed in one for his ‘Walking’ music video last month.

And if that isn’t enough Grand for you, the singer also unveiled his skimpy swimwear-filled 2018 calendar.

