Steve Grand has released the video for his track Walking’ – and there are more than a few eye-catching moments.

Shot in New Orleans earlier this year, the visual for the ear-worming pop number sees the 27-year-old singer riding shotgun around the city on a motorbike and unleashing his inner Beyonc with the help of two hunk y back-up dancers.

There’s even a shot of Steve stripping down to a rather revealing jockstrap for those who weren’t sated by the release of his skimpy swimwear-filled 2018 calendar earlier this week.

Sharing the video on social media on Wednesday (November 22), Steve wrote: “Happy almost-Thanksgiving, guys!”

“Here is the lost-but-not-forgotten ‘Walking’ Music Video we shot in New Orleans all the way back in May! My original idea didn’t quite pan out, but John Lavin (Director and Editor) did an amazing job with a lot of the silliness we captured!”

“And after thinking on it for the last few months, I’ve decided a lot of you would probably still get a kick out of all the fun and behind the scenes silliness we had on the single day we shot all of this.”

He adds: “So here is our cornucopia of crazy just in time for Thanksgiving.”

Watch the video for ‘Walking’ below:

