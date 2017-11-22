Steve Grand’s eye-catching choice of swimwear is known for turning heads, and now the American musician and former Attitude cover star is immortalising his skimpy beach attire in the form of a new 2018 calendar.

Steve unveiled the first pictures from the skin-filled shoot on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that there will be not one but two editions of the calendar for fans to drool over.

Shot by Zack Zerbe in the popular gay resort of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the pictures see the ‘All American Boy’ singer stripping down by the surf as he puts his extensive collection of budgie-smugglers on display.

27-year-old Steve, who has been sober for two years after struggling with alcohol dependence, has faced his fair share of criticism for his revealing taste in swimwear over the years.

“I’m very well aware that people [think] ‘he looks so tasteless, he looks so trashy,'” Steve told Attitude earlier this year, before explaining that he won’t be changing his wardrobe for the benefit of online haters.

“Like men have this wonderful thing between their legs that to some degree protrudes,” he continued. “I think it’s a beautiful thing and I like presenting it in a way that’s nice and pleasant and attractive.”

On the basis of these calendar preview shots, we can’t say we disagree.

You can get your hands on a copy of Steve’s 2018’s calendar here. In the meantime, here are few more pics of the singer in his tigh ‘n skimpies to whet your appetite…

