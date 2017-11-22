Stormzy has apologised to the LGBT+ community over tweets he made in the past.

Tweets made by the talented British rapper, who is currently storming the charts with his single Blinded By Your Grace, were discovered on the star’s social media this week.

The star, who criticised the BBC for stereotyping “young black men” in September after viewers were asked to guess the slang term he used to describe the Prime Minister at the GQ Awards, shared numerous tweets with offensive anti-gay terms, including one where he labelled a school boy a “fag”.

He wrote in one offensive post: “Put it on BBC1 this little black boy is a f**king fag”. In another tweet, which dated back just three years, he questioned whether one of his followers was a “faggot”.

Following a backlash, Stormzy shared a series of tweets today (November 22), in which he apologised for his use of anti-gay language, and admitted that he takes “full responsibility” for the hurt he caused.

Explaining that his comments stemmed from a lack of awareness at the time, he wrote: “I said some foul and offensive things whilst tweeting years ago at a time when I was young and proudly ignorant. Very hurtful and discriminative views that I’ve unlearned as I’ve grown up and become a man..

“The comments I made were unacceptable and disgusting, full stop. Comments that I regret and to everyone I’ve offended, I am sorry, these are attitudes I’ve left in the past. The homophobic language I used was, embarrassingly, a part of my vocabulary when I was younger and i gnorance made me feel comfortable to use them whilst not understanding the hate and the ramifications they carry.

“That isn’t an excuse, I take responsibility for my mistakes and hope you can understand that my younger self doesn’t reflect who I am today. Again, I’m sorry to everyone I’ve offended. To the LGBQT community and my supporters and friends, my deepest apologies,” added the Brit nominated star.

While Stormzy has taken the time to share an apology with the LGBT+ community and address his past behaviour for the benefit of his younger fans, YouTuber Jack Maynard has yet to speak out following similar tweets.

The I’m A Celeb star was axed from the show last night (November 21) after numerous racist and homophobic comments were discovered on his Twitter, but the self-described “YouTube sensation” has remained silent ever since.

It might be time to speak up, Jack.