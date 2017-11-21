Stormzy has been found to have made a series of homophobic remarks on Twitter.

Tweets made by the British rapper, who is currently storming the charts with his single Blinded By Your Grace, have been discovered on the star’s social media.

Back in 2012, Stormzy was tweeting while watching BBC series School for Stars, which followed pupils at The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts as they jugglef the glamour and excitement of careers in TV, film and theatre with the highs and lows of school life.

The star, who criticised the BBC for stereotyping “young black men” in September after viewers were asked to guess the slang term he used to describe the Prime Minister at the GQ Awards, appeared to label one of the children on the show a “fucking fag” in an offensive tweet.

He wrote: “Put it on BBC1 this little black boy is a f**king fag”.

In another offensive tweet made a year earlier, Stormzy, who has previously collaborated with Little Mix who are huge supporters of the LGBT+ community, made remarks about popular EastEnders gay couple Christian and Syed.

In the post, he labelled one of the characters a “f**king fag”.

In another tweet, which dates back just three years, he questioned whether one of his followers was a “faggot”.

Attitude has approached Stormzy’s representative for comment.

Earlier this month, Zoella came under fire for a number of offensive tweets.

The YouTuber, who posted her first video back in 2009 and has since gone on to reach over 12 million subscribers, found herself in hot water after the price of her Christmas advent calendar upset her followers.

As the backlash intensified, users dug up a series of tweets from Zoella’s past that quickly caused outrage among her fans, and she was forced to make a public apology.

Back in 2010, the beauty blogger tweeted: “I find it funny when gay men spit…it’s like they’re trying to be a bit macho but never works…”