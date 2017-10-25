A British sociologist has revealed that more straight men are having threesomes with other men as a way to “strengthen” their bromances.

Dr Ryan Scoats from Birmingham City University spoke to 30 male students about their sex lives and found that a third had had at least one threesome by their second year of study and six had had more than one threesome.

Of the ten men who had a threesome, seven had been in a female-female-male (FFM) threesome, and five had been in at least one male-male-female (MMF) threesome.

Two participants had experienced both, but Scoats found that there tended to be little physical interaction between the two men during MMF threesomes.

Instead, the encounters are described as “semi-sexual”, where the two men don’t interact with one another but engage sexually at the same time with the woman.

The men involved in the study claim the encounters are a way to “bond” with their closest male friends with participant Matthew, saying: “It was quite a funny, good experience. We both had a bit of banter between us. It was quite fun. It was quite enjoyable.”

Scoats also claims that the decline in homophobia and the rise of bromances has helped make male-male-female threesomes “more acceptable.”

Speaking to the Mail Online, Scoats said: “Younger guys engaging in threesomes are shifting along with society toward being less homophobic. This is allowing them to have threesomes with other men without it challenging their sexuality.”

“This trend ties into bromances, and shows that modern men are more comfortable with their male friends.”

In a separate study, Scoats found that women are more reluctant to engage in male-male-female threesomes than men. However, when it’s suggested that males will be interacting sexually, women are more inclined to take part.

Another study published earlier this year suggested that bromances are more “emotionally rewarding” than their relationships with women. The study also found that men in bromances found it easier to solve conflicts and speak about their emotions.

