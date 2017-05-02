Straight men are more attracted to men if they are drunk, a study has found.

The study, conducted by The Journal of Social Psychology, found that heterosexual people were more likely to find members of the same sex attractive after consuming alcohol.

The research was conducted by approaching 83 heterosexual adults, and finding out how much alcohol they had consumed using a breathalyzer test. The participants were then shown video clips of people (both of the opposite sex and the same sex) drinking at a bar and talking to a bartender.

After the clip, the participants were asked a series of questions about the people in the video – from whether they would buy them a drink to whether they’d have sex with them.

The study found that male participants were interested in the females depicted in the videos regardless of how much alcohol they had consumed.

Interestingly, the more drunk the male participants were, the more likely they were to be interested in the men shown in the videos. According to the study, men who had consumed more than ten alcoholic drinks showed as much interest in the men depicted as they did the women.

Conversely, women became more interested in both sexes the more they drank. The drunk women were more interested in the men in the videos than those who were sober, with similar results for the women depicted.

Recent research found that straight men tell homophobic and sexist jokes to mask their own insecurities.

The study, carried out by Western Carolina University, found that “disparaging jokes are a way for some men to reaffirm their shaky sense of self, especially when they feel their masculinity is being threatened.”

This isn’t really news to anyone who has been on the receiving end of these kinds of jokes, but it’s nice to see it backed up with some scientific research.

The research was conducted by asking a group of heterosexual men to fill in an online questionnaire which was “designed to test their social attitudes and personalities, and their prejudice levels and antagonism against gay men and women.”

