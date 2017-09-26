Just when we thought we were starting to understand straight people, they go and do this.

According to Men’s Health, straight guys are snapping pictures of themselves and sending them to people who will “rate” their manhood for a fee.

These men are sending dick pics to a stranger, who then gives them feedback about aspects of their manhood that they’re concerned about.

“One woman, Eevie Bellini (a.k.a. “The Banana Butcher”) says that she offers up three-paragraph long dick appraisals for $20. For an extra $10, she’ll provide a “custom-made nude video reaction to your d*ck pic.”

But just how much work does she put into every appraisal? Well, apparently she’s quote thorough.

“She evaluates the “length, girth, grooming, veins [and] balls. Think of her as a pioneer. Bellini offers this transaction in one of the few places you can probably market it, through Reddit’s r/sex sells, where she continues to rack up money to pay off her student loans.”

According to Bellini, a lot of guys are doing it because they want to know if their partners are lying to them about having a nice penis or not.

“I’m usually sweet about it,” she explained. “Unless the boy wants to have his banana up on the chopping block where I brutally nitpick his pathetic penis.”