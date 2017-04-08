A straight man who can’t stop having gay dreams has approached a professional for advice.

Zach wrote into a dream analyst at Elite Daily, and explained that he’s been having regular dreams about his best friend and his best friend’s brother – despite being heterosexual.

He said that the dreams have become more and more intimate over time.

It started out as a brief flirty glance and a cheeky crotch grab, but has now got to a point where the three of them are now having sex every time he closes his eyes.

Zach explained: “In one dream I ended up throwing him onto the bed and ripping his clothes off before giving a blowjob, then receiving one. I then proceeded to penetrate him. Jay walked in on us…”

Dream expert Lauri Loewenberg responded to the man, insisting that he’s got nothing to worry about and suggesting that it may just be his subconscious exploring his desires.

She said: “Have you developed new feelings for these two guys? If so, then you are safely exploring your desires through these dreams.

“If not, and these dreams seem to be coming out of nowhere, then there may be something about these two that you desire. It’s not so much about the incest between brothers but more about your desire to have something they have.

“Do they have a close relationship, and do you desire that same sort of bond with your sibling(s)? Are they well off, and do you desire that lifestyle?”

What do you think his dreams mean? Let us know on social media.