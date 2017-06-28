A straight New York police officer has gone viral after he shared an inspiring message on social media over the weekend in honour of gay Pride month in the US.

The cop, who runs a fitness blog under the moniker ‘Huge Fat Loser’, drew praise after sharing a picture of himself sporting a gay Pride t-shirt under his uniform as he headed to police New York Pride, along with a list of all the reasons why he considers himself an LGBT ally.

He wrote: “I’ll be out there working at Pridefest today wearing this shirt under my uniform for a lot of reasons. For my step brother. For my priest. For my aunts who died before they could be legally married. For my cousin.

“For all of the cops I have worked with over the years, including one of the best partner’s [sic] I’ve ever shared a sector car with. For my classmate in High School who’s parents made him sleep in a tent in his yard.

“For the man who cried on my shoulder about losing his partner on 9/11. For every call I went to where someone got kicked out of their house or who’s family just didn’t understand.

For anyone who’s had to hide who they are.

“I’ve got your back. “Love is Love.”

The uplifting post had been liked over 12,000 times Wednesday morning as social media users flocked to praise the officer’s show of LGBT+ support.

“YOU are the kind of policeman I want to see many more of!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! Love IS Love!!!” one wrote.

“You are not a loser by any honorable measure in my estimation,” added another.

The inspiring cop later took to Facebook to express his shock at the reaction, writing: “I definitely didn’t expect this I was just trying to spread positivity and show support. Just doing what I thought was right.

“Thank you all for the love.”