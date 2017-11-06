Dacre Montgomery turned heads when he appeared in the second season of Stranger Things, and now his raunchy audition tape for the show has finally been released.

Montgomery, who plays Billy in the Netflix show, first discussed his audition tape for the show back in March, which he teased might feature him in a G-string and dancing naked to ’80s music with a leather jacket and crazy glasses.

Now, several months after teasing fans, Montgomery, who recently addressed rumours that his character is gay, has released the audition tape in its fully glory.

While the tape does feature him shirtless, it seems the Power Rangers star censored the video as there’s no G-string in sight. Boo.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Montgomery said: “I did a play in high school and that’s the only reason I had this nude-coloured G-string.

“I think Billy’s kind of unpredictable nature, it’s not like me. It’s obviously not like me to get in a G-string and do that, so I was like, ‘What wouldn’t Dacre do?'”

“And I was like, okay, what better way to do that than to oil myself up, put on a G-string and… yeah.”

We can only hope Montgomery releases the full, uncensored audition tape sometime in the future.

Watch the audition tape below:

