Gorka Marquez set temperatures soaring when he joined Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Now, as the series returns, the 27-year-old Spanish dancer tells Attitude how he maintains his amazing physique as he strips off for an exclusive shoot.

Revealing the commitment it takes to stay in such good shape, Gorka explains: “I wake up at about 6.30am and do cardio for between 20 and 40 minutes, depending on work later in the day and how intense that will be.

“Then I’ll go home, have my breakfast and carry on with my day before a two-hour gym session.

“I’ll do weights and some more cardio. The longest session would be leg day with cardio and core.”

He adds: “Dancing is an aerobic exercise and it makes you sweat a lot and use all your body. You can see how a lot of dancers in the show, even the celebs, lose weight because it’s very intense.”

Gorka will be dancing with pop star Alexandra Burke when Strictly returns to screens for the live shows on Saturday 23 September, but despite the ‘Bad Boys’ singer’s proven dancing prowess, he insists he gets absolutely no say over who he’s paired with on the BBC dance competition.

“You don’t have the right to ask anything,” he admits. “That’s the magic of the show; they pick out the celebrities, then the pros and they put you together.

“You might say, ‘I’d love to dance with this person or that person,” but they put people together who they think are the best match. It’s not only the look and how they dance, it’s personality, so many things.

“Everyone wants a good partner, and that doesn’t mean they have to be a good dancer, just someone who wants to work hard and enjoy the show.”

