The physical benefits of ballroom dancing cannot be underestimated, as Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba revealed on Instagram.

The Sports presenter gave fans a glimpse of his toned torso as he was shopping for clothes yesterday, captioning the snap with ““Xmas shopping #keepdancing #loseastone #bringontheturkey.”

Oduba, 30, beat off stiff competition from singer Louise Redknapp and actor Danny Mac to win the Glitterball Trophy on last weekend’s final, which he described as “the most incredible experience of my life.”

Well, if it gets you a bod like this, we can only hope he keeps up the dancing for many years to come.

Check out the shot below:

‪Xmas shopping #keepdancing #loseastone #bringontheturkey ‬ A photo posted by Ore Oduba (@oreodubaofficial) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:14am PST

