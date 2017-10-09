Calendar season is once again almost upon us.

And you know what that means, right? A bucket load of male celebrities stripping down to their pants in order to make your 2018 just a little bit easier.

This time it’s the turn of Strictly dancer Gleb Savchenko, who’s become one of the most lusted after stars on the BBC series thanks to his good looks and undeniable charm.

Take a look below at a preview of his new calendar:

You can grab yourself a copy here.

We can think of worse things to, ahem, fill our stocking with.