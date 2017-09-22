Strictly Come Dancing is ready to unleash its star-studded line-up of celebs on the dancefloor this weekend, but as far as we’re concerned, the real display has already taken place over on Instagram.

Two of the show’s most popular dancers, Gorka Márquez and Giovanni Pernice, left fans in no doubt as to the shape the show’s pros are in after sharing a shirtless selfie from a locker room on Friday (September 21).

Sharing the revealing snap on Instagram, 27-year-old Gorka – who has also stripped off for a stunning new shoot in Attitude’s October issue – wrote: “Feeling ready for first show of @bbcstrictly What do you think?”

Feeling ready for first show of @bbcstrictly What do you think? _____________________________________________ @bbcstrictly @pernicegiovann1 A post shared by Gorka Marquez (@gorka_marquez) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

What we think, Gorka, is that Alexandra Burke and Debbie McGee are a pair of lucky bitches.

And just case you hadn’t discovered them already, Gorka and Giovanni’s Instagram feeds are the perfect pick-me-up when the nights begin to draw in.

Lovely time in Ibiza/Formentera .. now time to do some work !! Next stop Scotland #danceislife A post shared by Pernice Giovanni (@pernicegiovann1) on May 25, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Early Start, but first coffee. PLEASE! Good Morning Monday! @bbcstrictly ___________________________________________ #mondaymood #strictly #scd #5days A post shared by Gorka Marquez (@gorka_marquez) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

The best time ever!!! Dubai ❤️ A post shared by Pernice Giovanni (@pernicegiovann1) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One.

Check out Gorka’s new shoot in the October issue of Attitude. Buy in print, subscribe or download.

