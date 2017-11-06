Italian students were shocked last week when they discovered that their new maths teacher was once a gay porn star.

Before earning a degree in mathematics and becoming a teacher, Ruggero Freddi performed under the name Carlo Masi for Colt Studios in California.

It all started after Freddi shared a video of himself flexing while topless alongside the caption: “On Monday I start my series of lectures of Analysis 1 at clinical engineering. More or less I look ready.”

The video quickly went viral among Freddi’s students at La Sapienza University in Rome and has since amassed over 100,000 views.

The video was reposted to other websites which led someone to recognise him from his pornographic videos. The news quickly spread and Republica, one of Italy’s biggest news organisations, decided to interview the maths teacher.

Speaking to the publication, Freddi revealed how he felt now his students knew about his former career.

He said: “Some students reposted the photo in a few sites and from there my former life as a porn actor emerged. To be honest, it wasn’t exactly a secret.”

The former adult star later explained how he had originally wanted a career in engineering, but decided to leave for the USA due to low wages and the lack of opportunities in Italy.

“Then I was offered to do a film in the USA. I thought, ‘Why not?’ A job that helps me earn more and is a more entertaining career.”

The 41-year-old quit porn in 2013, and returned to Italy to study for his Masters degree in maths, despite already having a degree in Computer Engineering.

Freddi has been with his partner, Gustavo Alejandro Leguizamon for 11 years and the pair are currently engaged.

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’