Promotional content

Whether you’re choosing a lavish mansion wedding venue, a glamorous country house or a rustic barn, there are dozens of ways to style your day and make it completely unique to you as a couple. As wedding season approaches, Bijou Wedding Venues share their favourite styling tips and ideas when it comes to decorating your day.

Monochrome Wedding Theme

If you’re after a strong, classic style for your day then you can’t go wrong with a black and white wedding theme. Introduce your wedding theme to your guests initially by sending out monochrome wedding invitations. Consider a black-tie wedding theme and speak to decorative suppliers about your options when it comes to decorating your reception tables.

A show-stopping wedding cake could complete your monochrome wedding theme perfectly and if you wanted to go for a splash of colour yourselves to highlight your VIP status, we don’t think anyone would mind…

Rustic Elegance

If you’re hiring a rustic barn-style wedding venue there are so many different ways to plan your day around this fun theme. Draping bunting or fairy lights on beams around the venue could look lovely. Planks of wood with jars filled with flowers, old photo frames or quirky wooden welcome signs could all be great additions to your rustic wedding style. In terms of a colour theme for an elegant wedding with a rustic twist, consider neutral tones perhaps with navy wedding attire teamed with brown shoes.

Movie Theme

If you’re Bond fans, movie buffs or you spent your first date watching a particular Rom-Com that is important to you both, a movie-themed wedding could be a great idea. Your wedding table plan and tables could follow your movie wedding theme, as could your first dance song, your wedding favours or even a signature cocktail served at the bar. You could even hire an old-fashioned pop corn machine to feature along side your evening buffet or reception drinks.

Country House Glam

A country house wedding venue will allow you plenty of opportunity to add a touch of glamour throughout; from your romantic wedding ceremony to the banquet and beyond. A florist will be able to advise you on season-appropriate florals and when it comes to illuminating your day, consider hiring elegant hurricane lanterns to add a serious touch of style; you could even line your aisle with light coloured petals and candle-lit lanterns. Over-sized floral table centrepieces will give your celebration a seriously glamorous look – and when it comes to your cake, you’ll be spoilt for choice when you browse the likes of Pinterest or Instagram.

Tips on how to choose the perfect wedding theme:

Browse real wedding stories online to see what ideas you can steal

Consider the season and perhaps choose a suitable colour scheme to match

Think about your wedding budget and allocate a portion of it to decorating your day

If you’ve got some extravagant wedding ‘must-haves’, chat to your short list of wedding venues to ensure that there aren’t limitations on what you can and cannot do

Who are Bijou Wedding Venues?

Bijou Weddings Venues are a collection country house wedding venues located in Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and soon-to-be North Norfolk. The collection of wedding venues all offer complete exclusivity for 24 hours, along with an expert in-house catering team, beautifully appointed guest suites, access to a proprietary online wedding planner, and a meticulous five-star service with your complete privacy in mind. Visit www.bijouweddingvenues.co.uk to request a brochure or find out more.