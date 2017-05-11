Sundance Film Festival: London returns to Picturehouse Central for a brand new programme of films this summer.

Sundance Institute and Picturehouse announced that the 2017 festival will include 14 feature films and 15 shorts. The festival will take place from June 1-4.

Coming directly from the famous Sundance Film Festival in Utah, the London programme will open with the International premiere of Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner, and it will close four days later with the UK premiere of David Lowery’s critically acclaimed A Ghost Story, starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.

Highlights from the programme include Walking Out, starring Matt Bomer, which tells the story of a teenager who journeys to Montana to hunt big game with his estranged father; Wilson, with Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern; and Dina, about an eccentric suburban woman entering a relationship with a Walmart door greeter.

This year’s festival will include a ‘surprise film’ which promises festivalgoers an exclusive chance to catch an audience hit from this year’s main festival.

Additionally, the Sundance Film Festival: London will introduce an Audience Favourite award for 2017, giving festivalgoers the chance to vote for their favourite features, with the winner announced at the close of the festival.

Robert Redford, President and Founder of Sundance Institute, said: “As we head into our fifth festival in London, we remain committed to introducing new American independent films to audiences around the world.

“Our success in the UK is a reflection of the enormous creativity of independent artists and the stories they tell, as well as the curious and adventurous audiences who have made us feel right at home in the heart of London.”

