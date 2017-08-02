Ryan Murphy’s Instagram has been a gift to American Horror Story fans. Since he joined the social network earlier this year, Murphy has been dropping plenty of hunts about the upcoming season of American Horror Story, subtitled Cult.

So far we’ve had a look at some of the gruesome monsters to expect on the show, as well as a peek at the characters played by AHS mainstays Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Earlier this week he shared a post revealing how each season of the anthology series is related.

Yesterday (August 1), Murphy shared an image of Emma Roberts, star of American Horror Story and Scream Queens, and revealed that the star would be appearing in Cult.

The picture shows Roberts wearing a trench coat and holding up a very sharp looking knife. He captioned the image: “Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action.”

Not much is known about the role Roberts will be playing, other than that she appears to have the same taste in clothes as a 1940s detective. At least she’ll be sharing the screen with fiancé Evan Peters again.

Roberts became an AHS fan favourite after her appearance as the entitled, morally bankrupt starlet Madison Montgomery in the third season, Coven. Madison’s biting bards and total disregard for the feelings of others followed Roberts to her role on another Murphy show, the now-cancelled Scream Queens, in which Roberts starred as Chanel Oberlin, the villainous queen bee at a college sorority.

Roberts returned to AHS as grifter and fake fortune teller Maggie Esmerelda in Freak Show, but meet a gruesome end at the hands of a psychotic (and not very good) magician Chester Creb, played by Neil Patrick Harris. This will be Roberts’ return to the show, as she was absent from both Hotel and Roanoke.

Alongisde Roberts, Paulson, and Peters, the seventh season of the hit show will also star Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd, and Billy Eichner. Girls creator Lena Dunham will appear in an episode of the show.

American Horror Story: Cult begins in September on FX. It will air on FOX in the UK.

