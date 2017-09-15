When it comes to going on holiday, it’s a sad fact that LGBT people can often face problems that straight folks don’t even consider.

From hotels booking you and your partner into a twin room to simply feeling self-conscious when rubbing sun cream into your other half’s back, it’s the little things that often force LGBT people to change their behaviour on holiday – and that’s without even considering more brazen forms of discrimination or abuse.

To get a better picture of exactly what’s going on, we’ve teamed up with Virgin Holidays for a quick 5-minute survey to ask LGBT about their personal experiences abroad.

We want to know just a little bit to find out if you feel the need to change your behaviour when in a different environment – and if you share some basic info (anonymously, and without any junk email in return, we promise) then we’ll pop you into a prize draw for one of five free Attitude subscriptions!

To take part in our short survey and be entered into our prize draw, click here.

