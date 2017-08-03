Things got a little cheeky on the latest episode of Survivor Australia.
On Monday’s show, contestant Locky showed off everything when he experienced a major wardrobe malfunction during a slip and slide task.
Joined by fellow contestant Mark, the pair dived down the slide together and, in a bid to win, Mark accidentally pulled down Locky’s pants.
But that didn’t stop either of them, and they continued to wrestle afterwards in front of their stunned co-stars.
Thankfully, Mark had a good sense of humour about flashing his manhood on national television: “I’m non-circumcised. so I took a bit of that sand back to the tribe,” he joked.
“Most people don’t know me, back in Perth I’m normally always nude. It was the winning point, a bit of nudity wasn’t going to stop me.”
One check of his Instagram and it appears he’s not wrong:
We need a moment.
Watch the clip below: