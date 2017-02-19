Actress Susan Sarandon has opened up about her sexuality in a new interview with PrideSource, claiming that her orientation is “up for grabs.”

When asked about the possibility of her being sexually fluid, the actress said: “My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

She then states she’s never had a chance to explore her sexuality, “I’m a serial monogamist, so I haven’t had a large dating career.”

Sarandon was previously married to actor Chris Sarandon for twelve years and actor-director Tim Robbins.

“I married Chris Sarandon when I was 20 and that went on for quite a while – each of my relationships have. I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not! I don’t know what’s going on!”

The 70-year-old then recalled having a relationship in the 1980s with a man she says was gay.

“I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me, and that worked out fine! I don’t think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now.”

Later in the interview, Sarandon identified the man as The Hunger co-star, Philip Sayer, who died in 1989.

“He was gay, and we had a great relationship in every way,” Sarandon adds.

The actress is set to star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama Feud alongside Jessica Lange. The pair will portray Bette Davis and Joan Crawford who battled during the production of What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?

You can read the full interview over at PrideSource.

