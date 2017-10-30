Promotional

CDLP is a Swedish brand was born out of the frustration many have with finding underwear that goes against the norm.

Taking a new approach to design new generation of high quality underwear made from superior fabrics, the brand has created a totally unique experience in some pretty ingenious – excuse the pun – packaging.

Visually, the brand takes inspiration from intellectual masculinity to portray a new style never seen before in men’s underwear, with the utmost comfort and style in mind.

With seams carefully fitted and inspired by tailored denim, the waistband has been developed for ultimate durability and is designed to be a discreet detail in your whole look.

For those who are concerned with the environmental impact of their clothing, the signature Boxer Trunk is made in eco friendly Lyocell – a fabric representing a milestone in the development of environmentally sustainable premium textiles.

It is a natural, man-made fibre made of wood pulp from sustainable tree farms and is created through the use of nanotechnology in a closed-loop process that recovers or decomposes all solvents and emissions, making it organic and sustainable.

It is three times softer than cotton, it holds colour like no other fabric, it repels moist and bacteria – and most importantly it is 100% biodegradable. What more could you want from your underwear, aye?

The brand has spent years dedicated to providing a highly discerning clientele with understated premium products delivered through an exceptional customer experience.

You can shop for your own here.