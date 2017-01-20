Christmas is over, it’s freezing and everything generally feels a bit miserable. What better way to escape this relentless cold spell than by taking the trip of a lifetime?

An event that captivates Australia and reverberates around the world, The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade sees 10,000 fabulous people take to the streets as they unite for a glittering explosion of pride in the heart of Sydney’s gay district. The festivities either side of the parade itself on 4th March are guaranteed to make this year’s Mardi Gras a truly unmissable experience.

Whether it’s dropping Down Under to party hard for the weekend or chilling out after in Sydney’s serene surrounds, an exclusive tour package with Premier Holidays and Philippine Airlines is the perfect way to celebrate this year’s festival in style.

Revelers will rendezvous at Heathrow Airport on 28th February for an exclusive pre-departure party at the lounge before boarding Philippine Airlines’ non-stop flight to Manila, where after a smooth and speedy transit, the party will make the final jaunt south to Sydney where a party on arrival will set the scene with a signature sparkling Aussie welcome.

After settling into the 4-star Cambridge Hotel and acclimatizing to the Sydney sunshine, the party will head to the harbour for the Sydney BridgeClimb for an adrenaline-pumping, sky high experience with breathtaking views of the city. Back on terra firma, guests can explore the city and discover the culinary delights of its numerous restaurants and lively bars ahead of the big parade the following day.

Party guests needn’t worry about queues or crowds as the package includes exclusive Diamond Club access – a truly exquisite Mardi Gras experience with spectacular views and experience of the Parade at Taylor Square. With private bars, gourmet food, raised platforms, and toilets, this is truly the best place to take in the sensational sights and sounds.

To nurse those post-party jitters, a tranquil retreat from the city beckons. Guests can explore the surrounding areas by camper van at their leisure, with five nights in a Britz Venturer motorhome. Bask in the sunshine on a boozy wine-tasting tour of the Hunter Valley before exploring the Blue Mountains, a World Heritage site famous for the captivating azure glow of its Eucalyptus trees. Wherever the road takes you in New South Wales, it’s all yours!

Ditch the last dregs of winter now and make memories to last a lifetime at Mardi Gras!

9 nights with return flights on Philippine Airlines starts at just £1699 per person. Call 08444 937 531 or visit premierholidays.co.uk/australia/sydney_mardi_gras_2017/_nocache to book now.

WIN flights for two to Sydney Mardi Gras!

To celebrate this year’s festival, Philippine Airlines, Premier Holidays and Sydney.com are giving away return flights for two to Mardi Gras, with everything mentioned above included! Simply sign up below for your chance to win! Ts & Cs apply, see below.

First name (required) Surname (required) Email address (required) Type the characters (required) This field should be left blank Send Please wait...

UNITED KINGDOM PHILIPPINE AIRLINES ‘WIN FLIGHTS TO SYDNEY FREE PRIZE DRAW (“PROMOTION”)

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

These are the terms and conditions (these “Terms and Conditions”) that govern the relationship between you, the entrant (“you”, “your(s)”) andPhilippine Airlines, Office 12, 64 Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7JF (the “Promoter”, “we”, “our”, “us”) with regards to the Promotion.

WHAT ARE YOU ENTERING?

You are entering a free prize draw promotion for the chance to win a prize to travel, alongside your chosen companion, with Philippine Airlines from London Heathrow, United Kingdom to Sydney, Australia. The winner will receive a pair of return flights (outbound and inbound flights in economy class). No further costs shall be covered by the Promoter. Flight taxes will not be covered by the Promoter.Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully for full details.

2. These Terms and Conditions set out the basis on which you can participate in the Promotion.

ELIGIBILITY

3. Entry to the Promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are able to make their own travel arrangements to fly from London aged eighteen (18) years old or over and who have Internet access and a valid and active Facebook account.

4. The following are not eligible to participate in the Promotion: (i) employees of the Promoter, its respective subsidiaries and associated companies, its advertising and promotional agencies, including without limitation, their respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and affiliates, and each of their respective shareholders, partners, members, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”); and (ii) immediate family members of such employees or of anyone with whom such employees are domiciled. In these Terms and Conditions, “immediate family” includes mother, father, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, partner or spouse.

5. By entering the Promotion, you confirm that you have legal capacity to enter the Promotion and to travel (i.e. that you hold the required documents to travel including valid passports and visas) and that you agree to these Terms and Conditions (i.e. that you are of sufficient age and mental capacity and are entitled to be legally bound in contract).

ENTRY PERIOD

6. The Promotion will run from 1.00pm GMT on18 January 2017 to 2.59pm GMTon 13 February 2017(the “Promotion Period”).

HOW TO APPLY

7. To enter the Promotion, you will need to do the following during the Promotion Period:

8. Visit the entry page and fill out the entry form read and accept the online copy of these Terms and Conditions by clicking the tick box;

9. Complete and submit the online entry form, including the following information: your first name, last name and email address

10. Once this is complete, your entry to the Promotion will automatically be submitted (“Entry(s)”).

11. Entry for the Promotion is restricted to one (1) Entry per person.

SELECTING WINNERS

12. The prize draw will take place at the Promoter’s offices within two(2) days of the end of the Promotion Period. One (1) winner will be selected electronically at random from all valid and eligible Entries received during the Promotion Period in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.

13. If you are declared a winner, and except where prohibited by law, you and your chosen companion (who must be at least eighteen (18) years of age) (“Winner’s Companion“) each agree to let us your name, biographical information and/or photograph or other likeness in all media and formats whether now or later known or developed, without any time or territorial limit and without further notice or compensation, as well as your appearance at publicity events without any additional compensation (save for reasonable travel expenses) as required by us in connection with this Promotion.

14. We will endeavour to notify the winner by email by 15 February 2017(“Notification”) and the winner will be required to confirm their acceptance of the prize in writing by sending an email to the email address specified in the Notification by 17 February 2017. Only the winner shall be contacted by us.

15. We reserve the right to randomly select an alternative winner in the event that:

16. The winner cannot be contacted after two (2) attempts withintwo (2) business days of the draw date; and/or

17. The winner does not confirm their acceptance of the prize by 17 February 2017; and/or

18. the winner is unable to accept the prize; and/or

19. we have reasonable grounds for believing that the winner has contravened any of these Terms and Conditions, including without limitation if the winner has provided false personal data or has or has tried by any means or form, manipulated entries to or the results of the Promotion.The winner’s name and their home city and country will be available for one (1) month after the end of the Promotion Period.

THE PRIZE

20. Prize: there will be a total of one (1) prize comprising of the following:

21. one (1) return Philippine Airlines flight for each of the winner and the Winner’s Companion from London Heathrow airport to Sydney, Australia. The outbound and inbound flights will be in economy class. Advance seat reservations are not offered. The winner and the Winner’s Companion may be required to present personal identification documents at check in to prove their identity. The winner and the Winner’s Companion will be responsible for paying all flight taxes and any personal taxes in connection with the prize.

22. Travel must take place on the outbound flight on 28 February 2017. The return flight must be no later than on 21 March 2017.

23. The prize is subject to availability of flights on the winner’s preferred dates. The winner will need to liaise with the Promoter’s representative (as specified in the prize Notification – defined in rule 114 above) to check availability and to confirm the booking. The Winner’s Companion must fly together on the same flights.

24. The Promotion prize must be accepted as awarded and is non-transferable or convertible to cash or other substitutes and cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers, offers or discounts. No reward miles will be awarded for travel on the Promotion prize flights. The winner and the Winner’s Companion must be available to travel on the dates and time agreed with the Promoter’s representative. Once travel plans are fixed by the Promoter they cannot be changed. If the winner and the Winner’s Companion cannot travel on such dates or times, they will forfeit their right to receive the prize.

25. If due to circumstances beyond our control we are unable to provide the stated prize, we reserve the right to award a substitute prize of equal or greater value.

26. All other expenses, including without limitation, flight taxes, meals and beverages, ground transportation and transfers to and from airports and gratuities, additional spending money, personal expenses, souvenirs, incidentals, insurances, visas and other expenses not expressly specified herein are the sole responsibility of the winner and the Winner’s Companion.

27. A major credit card will be required at check-in to cover any incidental charges.

28. The winner and the Winner’s Companion are solely responsible for arranging travel to and from London Heathrow, Sydney and for ensuring travel insurance and travel papers, including passports and, visas are valid prior to and for the duration of the trip. It is strongly recommended that the winner and the Winner’s Companion take out adequate travel insurance.

29. The winner must abide by and is subject to our conditions of carriage for the flights terms and conditions.

30. No responsibility is assumed by the Promoter for any cancelled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled flights once any tickets have been issued in relation to the Promotion for any reason whatsoever beyond its control.

31. Tickets may not be transferred to any other airline.

32. If the flight has been cancelled due to circumstances such as weather conditions, maintenance or aircraft planning, the winner and the Winner’s Companion, we will use our best endeavours to provide the next available flight.

GENERAL

33. By submitting an Entry for the Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions (which may be amended or varied at any time by us with or without notice), by the terms and conditions of any tickets awarded, by the terms and conditions and by our decisions, which are final in all matters relating to these Terms and Conditions, the Promotion and/or the selection of the winner and no correspondence or discussion shall be entered into.

34. All changes to these Terms and Conditions will be posted in revised terms and conditions on the App.

35. To the extent permitted by applicable law, all Entries become our property and will not be returned.

36. We accept no responsibility for any illegible or incomplete Entries or any incorrect or inaccurate information or lost or late Entries and assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to Entries and/or the App lost or delayed whether or not arising during operation or transmission as a result of server functions, for technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer hardware or software malfunctions, virus, bugs or other causes outside its control or failure to receive Entry information by the Promoter on account of technical problems or traffic congestion affecting the entry collection process (to the fullest extent permitted by law).

37. If not stated otherwise in these Terms and Conditions, personal information collected from entrants about entrants will be incorporated in computerised files belonging to the Promoter, and will be used by us solely in connection with the Promotion and will not be disclosed to any third party except for the purpose of operating the Promotion and fulfilling prizes where applicable in accordance with the respective privacy policy and in accordance with all applicable data protection and privacy laws.

38. At the time of submitting your Entry, if you explicitly consent to receive marketing communications from us or any third party by ticking the opt-in consent tick box, then we and/or such third parties (as applicable) may use your personal data for future marketing activity in accordance with our respective privacy policies. Such consent is not necessary to enter the Promotion.

39. We accept no responsibility if boarding is denied due to inaccurate Entry information, incomplete flight documents, or failure to complete necessary boarding processes.

These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and any dispute arising out of or in connection with this Agreement shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts.

40. Any recourse to the courts of law is excluded.

Entrant:

I agree to these Terms and Conditions

By accepting these Terms and Conditions I agree that I can be contacted via email address with regard to the purposes set out in these Terms and Conditions. I have been informed that I am entitled by law to request free information about and have access to the personal information the Promoter has stored in relation to my person, and to request that the Promoter corrects, blocks or deletes these personal information. I acknowledge that I can withdraw my declaration of consent to the collection, processing, use and correction of my personal information towards Philippine Airlines, Office 12, 64 Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7JF UK at any time for the future by sending an e-mail to [email protected]



