Tommy: (left)
Age: 25
Occupation: Advertising student
Benjy (right)
Age: 23
Occupation: Journalist
So, what were you looking for here?
Benjy: A new experience and just to put myself out there and meet someone for a good chat. If I fancied them, that would be a bonus.
Tommy: I thought it would be fun to spend an evening with someone I hadn’t a clue about.
What were your first impressions?
B: Tommy wasn’t really my type but he had good stories and that made the date really interesting.
T: He’s bubbly and friendly. That’s always attractive.
How was the conversation and what did you talk about?
B: We spoke about his time in the army, life in Singapore and my love (his hatred) of cooking.
T: We shared about travel, work, food, family and our pasts.
What was the most interesting thing about him?
B: That he had worked as a signaller in the air force.
T: It was cute watching him be under a little pressure and deciding on something he didn’t really want from the menu.
What was his best quality?
B: His assertiveness. I found him bold and confident.
T: His desire to be happy.
What did you make of his dress sense?
B: Fashionable. I’m more of a sweater and jeans bloke.
T: Simple and casual. He looked like he spent some time to look good but not too much to come off as vain.
Were there any deal-breakers?
B: He’s a student and I’m looking for a guy who has a job and career.
T: Not really.
What do you think he thought of you?
B: I think he liked me. He was very sweet.
T: Someone approachable and secretly an adventure-seeker.
What were you most worried he would notice about you?
B: My drinking problem. Well, I did polish off about three-quarters of the bottle.
T: That I was getting tipsy. I love wine but my tolerance is a joke.
How was the food?
B: Tasty and quite fancy. I chose London way too quickly. I blame blind-date nerves.
T: Good and the service was great.
Any awkward moments?
B: Well, there was another Attitude date going on at the same time and the guy from the other table asked for my number in the toilet. He was gorgeous, I couldn’t refuse.
T: Not really. It was an enjoyable evening.
How did the night end?
B: With me getting Tom’s number, we are going to meet for a drink.
T: It was a nice date overall and we gave each other a big hug.
Snog, marry, avoid?
B: Snog, he’d be a laugh on a night out.
T: I definitely won’t avoid him but I also don’t think I’ll marry him just yet. A snog sounds pleasant.
Will you meet again?
B: I don’t think so since he doesn’t live in London.
T: We swapped numbers so we’ll see. He’s a lot of fun.
