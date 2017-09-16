David (left)

Age: 25

Occupation: Nursing assistant

Declan (right)

Age: 35

Occupation: Journalist and writer

What were you looking for?

David: Someone who I could hold a conversation wit, relax and have fun.

Declan: It was my first date in a while, and I guess I was hoping for a fun time that could maybe turn into a long series of fun times.

What were your first impressions?

David: He was handsome and seemed extremely likeable. Second first impression was, “Oh God, I follow you on Twitter.”

Declan: Well, I was a few minutes late and he still got up and gave me a big smile and a hug, so first impressions were good.

Would you have swiped left or right?

David: Right, for sure. Although shamefully I’d need to change my age parameters first.

Declan: Honestly, probably left. But that’s the good thing about meeting people away from the dating app Hunger Games.

How was the conversation and what did you talk about?

David: We covered theatre, his life in the media, urology, mutual dislike of the Tories, my fear of bananas — somehow all at the same time. And it never felt like an effort.

Declan: The conversation never stopped! We talked about work, journalism, theatre, the NHS, dating and first dates, and restaurants and food.

What was the most interesting thing about them?

David: He was on First Dates once, so I immediately needed a 20-minute dissection of that — “Is Fred as much of a DILF in real life?” etc.

Declan: He’s super-focused on his career.

What was his best quality?

David: He was sparky and charming and wasn’t afraid to play the fool, which I like.

Declan: His sense of humour and ability to laugh at himself.

Were there any deal-breakers?

David: None. I mean, he did work at The Sun for a bit but we’ve all made mistakes.

Declan: Nothing immediately jumped out.

What do you think he thought of you?

David: I think he was probably a bit disappointed at my age, but to his great credit he never let on.

Declan: Probably that I’m not very grown up for a man in his mid-30s. That, and I eat waaaaay too much.

What were you most worried he would notice about you?

David: I’m a nervous talker so I was worried he would think I was a bit “me me me” but thankfully the date flowed very easily and I think I managed to ask at least one question about him.

Declan: That I was a bit rusty on the dating front!

How was the food?

David: Eye-poppingly good, I had to wait until he went to the toilet to get all the steak off the bone.

Declan: Delicious — great steak and wine.

Any awkward moments?

David: The date was the day after the terror attack in Manchester, and so understandably it opened with an odd “should we/should we not talk about it?” preamble. But it really wasn’t that awkward, and I had a lot of respect for him not being afraid to discuss the big stuff on a first date.

Declan: I was 15 minutes late. Posing for the pictures was pretty cringe-worthy, but we laughed about it.

David and Declan dined at M Restaurant, Victoria Street, London.

How did the night end?

David: In a tipsy haze. He walked me to the Tube, which was very sweet, and we swapped numbers. There may have been a peck on the lips.

Declan: We polished off the bottle of wine and walked to The tube. There was a hug goodbye and a peck on the lips.

Snog, marry, avoid?

David: He will make a fantastic husband, if he’s that way inclined.

Declan: He’s the marrying kind, I reckon.

Will you meet again?

David: I hope so, but I suspect it will not be a romantic thing.

Declan: We have each other’s numbers so there’s a good chance!

Marks out of 10?

David: 8/10

Declan: 8/10

If you’re in London and would like to go on a blind date for Attitude’s Table For Two, email .

You can see more Table for Two in the latest issue of Attitude’s August issue. Buy in print, download or subscribe.