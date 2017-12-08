This article first apepared in Attitude issue 288, October 2017.

Quentin (left)

Age: 25

Occupation: Product Marketing Co-ordinator

Chris (right)

Age: 27

Occupation: Internal comms manager

Why did you volunteer for a blind date?

Quentin: I’ve been single for more than a year now and dating apps haven’t got me anywhere, so I thought I’d try something different.

Chris: The endless Tinder conversations going nowhere were starting to become a bit tiresome, so I thought I’d try a new route.

What were your first impressions of him?

Q: He’s a good-looking guy, but not the kind I usually go for.

C: I could tell he was quite active, as he looked fairly built.

Would you have swiped left or right?

Q: Left, sorry.

C: Definitely right.

How was the conversation and what did you talk about?

Q: We talked about the usual, but also spoke about politics, which I find intellectually stimulating.

C: He had a broken finger, so that was a great conversation starter. But then we ended up talking about politics – the number one no-no of a first date.

What was the most interesting thing about him?

Q: He speaks other languages, which is very rare for a Brit! And his last meal would be steak and fries – same as me!

C: He was from Belgium and went to an international school when he was younger, so he was an interesting blend of European and British.

What was his best quality?

Q: He’s open to debate and different opinions.

C: He clearly looks after himself, and was definitely easy on the eye.

Were there any deal-breakers?

Q: We had different opinions sometimes, but there were no deal-breakers.

C: Unfortunately, the politics chat lead to a 20-minute discussion on leaving Europe. I don’t think I could date someone who was so pro-Brexit.

What do you think he thought of you?

Q: I hope he had an evening as good as mine, and that I came across as friendly and easy-going.

C: I couldn’t really tell. I felt as if I was asking most of the questions, so I didn’t get much of an idea about what he thought of me.

How was the food?

Q: Very good. Amazing steak, perfectly grilled.

C: The food was incredible. I had a T-bone steak that was cooked perfectly.

Quentin and Chris dined at M Restaurant, Victoria Street, London.

Any awkward moments?

Q: When he tried to pick the wine and I kind of made it clear I should pick it (my dad taught me).

C: When he told me he thought Theresa May was doing a good job.

How did the night end?

Q: We shook hands and went our separate ways.

C: We shook hands and I went to meet my friends for drinks to debrief.

What would you have changed about the night?

Q: Since it was a date, mutual physical attraction would have helped.

C: I would’ve steered the conversation to something a little bit more light-hearted and fun. I don’t think we laughed enough.

Snog, marry, avoid?

Q: See you at the pub.

C: Snog – he was cute!

Will you meet again?

Q: We didn’t exchange numbers, so no.

C: Nope. We were both quite amiable when we left but neither of us were fussed about seeing each other again.

Rate the date!

Quentin on Chris: 6.5/10

Chris on Quentin: 4/10

