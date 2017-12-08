This article first apepared in Attitude issue 288, October 2017.
Quentin (left)
Age: 25
Occupation: Product Marketing Co-ordinator
Chris (right)
Age: 27
Occupation: Internal comms manager
Why did you volunteer for a blind date?
Quentin: I’ve been single for more than a year now and dating apps haven’t got me anywhere, so I thought I’d try something different.
Chris: The endless Tinder conversations going nowhere were starting to become a bit tiresome, so I thought I’d try a new route.
What were your first impressions of him?
Q: He’s a good-looking guy, but not the kind I usually go for.
C: I could tell he was quite active, as he looked fairly built.
Would you have swiped left or right?
Q: Left, sorry.
C: Definitely right.
How was the conversation and what did you talk about?
Q: We talked about the usual, but also spoke about politics, which I find intellectually stimulating.
C: He had a broken finger, so that was a great conversation starter. But then we ended up talking about politics – the number one no-no of a first date.
What was the most interesting thing about him?
Q: He speaks other languages, which is very rare for a Brit! And his last meal would be steak and fries – same as me!
C: He was from Belgium and went to an international school when he was younger, so he was an interesting blend of European and British.
What was his best quality?
Q: He’s open to debate and different opinions.
C: He clearly looks after himself, and was definitely easy on the eye.
Were there any deal-breakers?
Q: We had different opinions sometimes, but there were no deal-breakers.
C: Unfortunately, the politics chat lead to a 20-minute discussion on leaving Europe. I don’t think I could date someone who was so pro-Brexit.
What do you think he thought of you?
Q: I hope he had an evening as good as mine, and that I came across as friendly and easy-going.
C: I couldn’t really tell. I felt as if I was asking most of the questions, so I didn’t get much of an idea about what he thought of me.
How was the food?
Q: Very good. Amazing steak, perfectly grilled.
C: The food was incredible. I had a T-bone steak that was cooked perfectly.
Quentin and Chris dined at M Restaurant, Victoria Street, London.
Any awkward moments?
Q: When he tried to pick the wine and I kind of made it clear I should pick it (my dad taught me).
C: When he told me he thought Theresa May was doing a good job.
How did the night end?
Q: We shook hands and went our separate ways.
C: We shook hands and I went to meet my friends for drinks to debrief.
What would you have changed about the night?
Q: Since it was a date, mutual physical attraction would have helped.
C: I would’ve steered the conversation to something a little bit more light-hearted and fun. I don’t think we laughed enough.
Snog, marry, avoid?
Q: See you at the pub.
C: Snog – he was cute!
Will you meet again?
Q: We didn’t exchange numbers, so no.
C: Nope. We were both quite amiable when we left but neither of us were fussed about seeing each other again.
Rate the date!
Quentin on Chris: 6.5/10
Chris on Quentin: 4/10
You can see more Table for Two in the latest issue of Attitude. Buy in print, download or subscribe.