Richard (Left)

Age: 31

Occupation: Associate Producer

Jake (Right)

Age: 29

Occupation: Student Nurse

Why did you decide to go on a blind date?

Richard: Dating in London is hard! I’ve been single for more than two years now and always looking for new ways to meet interesting people.

Jake: It was a bit of a spur-of-the-moment decision and I was encouraged by a friend. I thought it might be a fun way of meeting someone new and I believe in doing things that scare you.

What were your first impressions?

Richard: Relief! He looks normal! Well-dressed, polite and handsome.

Jake: First impressions were good, Rich seemed as nervous as I was but after the initial pleasantries we were quickly chatting away and I forgot it was a blind date.

How was the conversation and what did you talk about?

Richard: Very easy and relaxed from the get-go. Talked about London, travelling, careers, jobs, family – and the late-20’s onslaught of middle-class weddings! We covered all the bases, helped by a bottle of waiter-recommended red wine…

Jake: Conversation flowed easily, we discussed travelling, our mutual love of London, theatre and even a bit of politics. I particularly enjoyed Rich’s insider celebrity gossip from his time working on Broadway.

Any awkward moments?

Richard: The waitress didn’t actually introduce us so it took me a few minutes to relax and be certain that I was actually talking and sat next to the right person… that could have been embarrassing!

Jake: Not at all actually. I’d say the wine probably helped with this, and we’re both chatty Cathy’s so there wasn’t really time for awkward silences.

How was the food?

Richard: Amazing. We went full out – top points for being a man who’s not afraid to order three courses. Starters, steaks and gorgeous dessert cocktails to finish!

Jake: The food and service was excellent. Our waiter Ricardo, recommended some great dishes, the fillet steak with chimichurri was delicious.

Would your mum like him?

Richard: He’s a nurse, is polite, with a great sense of humour and he likes a glass of red wine – I am sure she would.

Jake: Oh definitely, my mum’s dead sound, and Rich is a friendly, easy-going kind of guy.

Snog, marry, avoid?

Richard: Snog – with potential…

Jake: Erm, well I’m going to say snog, Rich is a nice guy, but I don’t really hear wedding bells in the future for us.

Will you see each other again?

Richard: We exchanged numbers and would be great to grab a drink and chat more another time. Let’s see…

Jake: Rich seemed like a great guy, I’d definitely like to see him again as friends, but there wasn’t really a romantic connection for me.

Date Rating

Richard: 8/10

Jake: 7/10

Richard and Jake dined at M Restaurant, Victoria Street, London.

