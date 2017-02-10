Brett (left)

Age: 24

Occupation: Works in an art gallery

James (right)

Age: 41

Occupation: TV listings bureau

Why did you decide to go on a blind date?

James: I’m not having much dating luck at the moment so I thought it would be a fun way to meet someone new.

Brett: I enjoy being surprised and delighted by new people and experiences. A friend suggested that I put myself forward for this. I’m a big fan of First Dates, on Channel 4, and thought it would, at the very least, be a fun experiment.

What were your first impressions?

James: He looked like a young Matt Damon, which is very different from my usual type. But he’s a handsome chap nonetheless and very friendly.

Brett: That there must have been a mistake. He’s quite a bit older. So, I wasn’t sure where this would go or whether anything more would come from it.

How was the conversation and what did you talk about?

James: It was non-stop; we covered pretty much anything and everything from the usual movies and politics stuff through to weird Christmas decorations and odd, remembered phrases from our childhood!

Brett: We made great conversation! We spoke about such a breadth of things. We spent a good deal of time trying to find out our shared interests. While we weren’t perfectly aligned in our interests, it turned out that he is really interested in movies and has a very niche taste. Shame he isn’t a die-hard Tarantino fan like me. I ordered my favourite wine and was pleased to see him want to try it and give and endearing assessment of it.

Any awkward moments?

James: None that I can recall, apart from his work texting him mid-meal and my inability to finish a single course without some help.

Brett: No particularly. He was very easy to get along with and perfectly affable the whole way through.

How was the food?

James: Delicious – just a bit too much for my tiny stomach, but every morsel was heavenly and my co-diner graciously agreed to help me out!

Brett: The food was delightful. The presentation was interesting and each dish was surprising interpretation on what you might normally expect. Very tasty and very inventive.

Snog, marry, avoid?

James: Snog. He’s a pretty guy.

Brett: He’s totally a loveable guy with very specific interests, and how lovely would it be if he found someone with whom he can share them. Unfortunately, I didn’t feel as though there would be much between us.

Would your mum like him?

James: Sadly, my ma passed away in January so we’ll never know for sure, but I’d guess she would have done.

Will you see each other again?

James: I hope so. We got on well although I think probably only as friends. We clicked in terms of conversation, but I don’t think there was a spark there for anything more. We were both attracted to the hot Polish waiter though.

Brett: No. Our tastes and interests were not particularly aligned.

Date rating:

James: 7/10

Brett: 6/10

James and Brett dined at M Restaurant, Victoria Street, London.

