It’s almost summer, so Ex On The Beach is returning to MTV in the coming weeks.

It’s one of our secret reality show guilty pleasures, alongside the likes of Love Island and Real Housewives, and we can’t get enough of all the drama.

But the real reason to watch tends to be that there’s always one or two total hunks thrown into the mix, and this year they’ve not disapppointed.

Check out this year’s batch of guys below:

Max Morley:

Sam Reece:

Mark Hawley:

Mark Hawley:





Joshua Ritchie:

Dean Ralph:

Dean Ralph: