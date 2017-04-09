Charlie Hunnam’s had a huge gay following ever since he appeared in iconic TV series, Queer as Folk.

The celebrated actor revealed this week that he’s got a major crush on David Beckham, so we thought we’d take a look at why we’ve had one on Charlie for so long.

He’s never been afraid to show some skin for his on-screen roles, so we’ve put together all of his best bits.

Check him out below:

