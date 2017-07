Love Island has gripped the nation this year, and it’s just got a whole lot more dramatic.

After a few weeks in the villa, producers have decided to spice things up and send in a batch of new guys and girls into an entirely new house.

It’s already causing drama, but we’re more focused on which boys are catching our eye – and there’s already a few.

Check out new star Alex Beattie below:

Cheers A post shared by A L E X • B E A T T I E (@alex.beattie) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

A post shared by A L E X • B E A T T I E (@alex.beattie) on May 13, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Legs, chest & back today. Because it’s of to Leeds tomorrow shooting for L’Oréal colour trophy so I won’t be able to train. 94kg and climbing also I’ve got that glute post nailed A post shared by A L E X • B E A T T I E (@alex.beattie) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT