Love Island has gripped the nation this year, and it’s just got a whole lot more dramatic.

After a few weeks in the villa, producers have decided to spice things up and send in a batch of new guys and girls into an entirely new house.

It’s already causing drama, but we’re more focused on which boys are catching our eye – and there’s already a few.

Check out new star Steve Ball below:

This sun just makes you want to train abs 👀 🌞 #motivation #fitness A post shared by Steven Ball (@steveball92) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

When you think you've put on a little size then realise it's just a pump 😒 A post shared by Steven Ball (@steveball92) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

After doing so much strength training, now on sets and reps I forgot what this pump feels like. Shoulders and arms together 👌🏻 A post shared by Steven Ball (@steveball92) on Sep 25, 2016 at 6:02am PDT