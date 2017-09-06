Brand new series Bromans stars on ITV2 next week.

The reality show, which is being pegged as the follow-up to Love Island, sees Eeght 21st century lads transported back to the Roman Empire to see if they can cut it as gladiators.

The boys will be trained by the fearsome “Doctore”, played by David McIntosh, and take part in daily, physical tasks, leading up to a grand final where they’ll battle it out in the

colosseum in front of a crowd.

No, seriously – this is an actual show and we’re so here for it.

Before the show begins, we’re taking a closer look at each of the hunky male contestants – and now it’s trainer Dino Portelli’s turn.

Check him out below:

A post shared by Dino Portelli (@dpa_training) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:58am PDT