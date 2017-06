Chances are you’ve probably caught Nico Tortorella on one of your favourite shows.

Whether it’s acting alongside Hilary Duff in the smash hit series Younger, or roles in the likes of Scream 4 and The Following, Nico’s been there and done that.

Last year he came out as bisexual, and this week he opened up about his life after coming out of the closet.

We thought now was the perfect time to look back at some of his hottest moments – check him out below:

