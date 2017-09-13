It’s Niall Horan’s birthday today (September 13th).

The One Direction star recently embarked on a solo career, and after releasing This Town last year, his second single, Slow Hands, scaled the charts on both sides of the Atlantic and cemented him as a star in his own right.

But before all that. Niall and the rest of the boys; Zayn, Louis, Liam and Harry enjoyed years of success as a band together. So we thought now was the perfect time to take a look back at their hottest moments.

Check them out in various states of undress below:

But who is your favourite? Let us know on social media.