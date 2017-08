It’s model William Levy’s birthday.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant, who placed third during his season of the smash hit US series, has turned 36-years-old.

Levy has starred in films including The Single Moms Club and Girls Trip, and is also known for his featured role in Jennifer Lopez’s Into You music video.

He’s done a bunch of modelling in the past, including showing off his package in some pretty revealing underwear – take a look below: