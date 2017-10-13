The Virgin Holiday’s Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar were a massive success on Thursday night (October 13).
Stars including Kylie Minogue, Amanda Holden, Prince Harry, Sam Smith and Jade Thirlwall rocked up to the event at London’s iconic Roundhouse venue to celebrate some of the biggest LGBT+ icons around.
Judging by all the pictures, we imagine there’s a fair few headaches this morning. We’d be lying if we we said we didn’t have one ourselves.
Take a look below:
Great night at the @attitudemag awards. Some incredibly powerful and inspiring speeches. Some very funny ones too. https://t.co/IJILe4Svcq pic.twitter.com/8FPiqnsjho
— Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) October 12, 2017
Another pic from last night’s @AttitudeMag #AttitudeAwards ! I won #HonoraryGay ❤️honestly couldn’t be more #happy pic.twitter.com/poD2QvY7J0
— Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) October 13, 2017
Bunch of hot people and @joshcharles_21 #AttitudeAwards pic.twitter.com/CZz7w66A7D
— Denis (@den_zooo) October 13, 2017
“Yous post whichever one yous like” Jade, when discussing our #AttitudeAwards photo shoot so embarrassed I took so many @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/aDZJBDYbi2
— James Barr (@imjamesbarr) October 13, 2017
Honoured to meet @TomDaley1994 and very proud of him, an inspiration! #AttitudeAwards @AttitudeMag pic.twitter.com/HsPnGkuZNX
— HONEY G – RAP ARTIST (@The_Honey_G) October 13, 2017
Dream! Meeting the ever fabulous @manilaluzon ❤️🍾❤️ Super @rupaulsdragrace fan! @attitudemag and the Attitude Awards 2017! #attitudeawards #attitudeawards2017 #loveislove #manilaluzon #rupaulsdragrace #gaypride #gaygeek #gaynerd #gaynerds #gaygeeks #gaygram #gaymer #igers #gayrainbow #gaystyle #londongay #gay👬 #gaysnap #gay🌈 #gaybfs #gayguysofinstagram #rupaulsdragrace
