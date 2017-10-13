The Virgin Holiday’s Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar were a massive success on Thursday night (October 13).

Stars including Kylie Minogue, Amanda Holden, Prince Harry, Sam Smith and Jade Thirlwall rocked up to the event at London’s iconic Roundhouse venue to celebrate some of the biggest LGBT+ icons around.

Judging by all the pictures, we imagine there’s a fair few headaches this morning. We’d be lying if we we said we didn’t have one ourselves.

Take a look below:

@pixielott you are stunning. Great meeting her at the #virginholidays #attitudeawards last night! The after party was crazy! A post shared by James Merrill (@jaymeril) on Oct 13, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

A post shared by Jade Thirlwall ✨ (@littlejadeyy) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

About last night ! #attitudeawards A post shared by $miffy (@nusmth) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Great night at the @attitudemag awards. Some incredibly powerful and inspiring speeches. Some very funny ones too. https://t.co/IJILe4Svcq pic.twitter.com/8FPiqnsjho — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) October 12, 2017

“Yous post whichever one yous like” Jade, when discussing our #AttitudeAwards photo shoot so embarrassed I took so many @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/aDZJBDYbi2 — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) October 13, 2017

A Sporty Spice, a Rulpauls Dragrace and a Sam Smith – amazing night at the brilliant Attitude Awards #attitudeawards A post shared by Carl Fysh (@carlitof8) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

