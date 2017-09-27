The expectations of The Band have been immense. Not only is it taking the back catalogue of Take That, one of the UK’s most successful boybands, as its song book, not only are four of the original band members co-producers, but the casting process alone has been the premise for a successful Saturday evening BBC show Let It Shine. The winners, Five To Five, are themselves now poised on the brink of boyband stardom. That kind of build-up could raise the bar so high that nothing can reach it. The Band, however, steps up and delivers pop musical perfection.

The Band is not story of the five band members, but of five women from a typical town in the North West of England who love their music. When the group are all sixteen, Rachel’s best friend Debbie wins tickets to the concert they could only dream of affording. The girls have a brilliant night, despite not getting to meet their idols and getting chucked off the last bus. The journey home proves momentous and the aftermath sets in motion a chain of events that drives the girls apart.

Twenty-five years later, and Rachel’s favourite band have manned up and reformed. In an echo of the past, she wins tickets to their next gig in Prague. This acts as the spur for Rachel to track down her long-lost friends. The reunion is full of comic surprises and the mild disappointments of middle age. It’s also an excuse for some hilarious misbehaviour that ends them up in a Czech Police Station explaining how they broke the penis of a treasured town statue. Whether they miss the gig or not, they have found each other and this gives them the strength to face the past.

Both younger and older cast of women are excellent. Rachel Lumberg’s Rachel is an everywoman played with great warmth and vivacity. Alison Fitzjohn’s delivers Claire’s genius one-liners with aplomb, but also uncovers a heart-breaking backstory in a wonderfully nuanced performance. Emily Joyce and Jayne McKenna are just as strong as Heather and Zoe, and equal plaudits go to the actors playing their younger selves.

The band, Five to Five, are not only The Band (no one ever says “Take That”), but also a variety of other supporting characters from flight attendants to cloth-capped bus passengers. Guided by Kim Gavin’s stupendous choreography and direction, they have mastered Take That’s hits, nailing every one of them, whether in hit-machine concert mode, or in new arrangements as the backing track to a dramatic sequence. All the minor characters they portray are spot on, and the transitions between them are executing flawlessly, often with well-judged humour, bleeding one world into another.

Tim Firth’s choice of story may be an obvious one, but he has woven a surprisingly complex and layered narrative out of it. The show is funny and bursting with music, but it also a clever and subtle take on grief, loss and the bittersweet pleasure of nostalgia.

The Band is brilliant, brassy and bold. Of all the cities in the world, it could only have premiered in Manchester. It has makes you want to dance, sing, laugh and cry, often in one scene. The Band is more than a great show, it reaches the highest standard, not just for jukebox musicals, but for musicals of all kinds.

Rating: 5/5

Touring nationally into Summer 2018. For dates and tickets visit thebandmusical.com

Words: Stephen M Hornby

