He might behind one of the most progressive novel series of the 20th century, but Tales of the City author Armistead Maupin still deals with small-minded opinions within his own direct family.

In a new interview in the Autumn issue of Winq magazine, the 73-year-old writer, opens up about his strained relationship with his late parents and brother Tony, Donald Trump supporter who voted against equal marriage in North Carolina and refused to attend a ceremony awarding Armistead a Doctor of Letters degree.

Armistead, who releases new tell-all memoir Logical Family on October 5, says he is “beyond being hurt” by his sibling, who he describes as a “high-bound conservative”.

“I look at it as a failure of intelligence, not a deliberate act of cruelty on his part,” Armistead says. “My brother has inherited my father’s mantle in his own mind. And part of that is to carry those attitudes along with him.

“I’m sort of really beyond being hurt… I wrote books that offered the first sympathetic transgender character in literature forty years ago and my brother’s family is on Facebook talking about protecting their little girls from the men who want to go into the public toilets.

“They’re that far removed from any kind of rational understanding of transgender life, not to mention pure compassion.”

He continues: “Part of the reason I coined the term ‘logical family is you can really beat yourself up thinking that you should be of one heart with members of your biological family.

“Many people aren’t, many people look around them and think, ‘Who the hell are these people? Why am I supposed to go spend Christmas with them?’

“So why not create that family yourself?”

The 212-page Autumn 2017 issue of Winq, which also features interviews with comedian Simon Amstell, Battle of the Sexes star Adrew Risborough, and Booker-Prize winning author Alan Hollinghurst is out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download.

More stories:

Sam Smith reveals how personal heartbreak almost made him quit music

Daily Mail calls National Trust’s memorial for hanged gay men a ‘politically correct stunt’