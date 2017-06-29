Tales of the City, the TV miniseries about LGBT+ life in San Francisco, is coming back for a new run on Netflix.

The streaming giant are reportedly in talks for a ten-part continuation of the series. The first three novels in the series were previously adapted with stars Laura Linney and Parker Posey in key roles.

Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis will reprise their roles from the original miniseries, which ran in three installments from 1993 to 2001, Deadline reports. Armistead Maupin, author of the Tales of the City book series, will be an executive producer on the continuation.

The book series is notable for its exploration of LGBT+ issues. It was one of the first literary works to address the HIV/AIDS crisis. The book series is comprised of nine novels so far, with the latest novel, The Days of Anna Madrigal, being released in 2014.

The original Tales of the City series ran on PBS and Showtime in the US, while Channel 4 carried it in the US.

Chck out a trailer for the original miniseries below: