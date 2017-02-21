The government of Tanzania has threatened to publish a list containing the names of people convicted of being gay.

The country, which has been a member of the British Commonwealth since gaining independence in 1961, has strict anti-LGBT laws, with anyone convicted of homosexual acts facing 30 years in jail.

The latest move, which would also target those who advertise ‘homosexual activities’, has been defended by the country’s deputy health minister.

In a series of tweets, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla he argued that homosexuality did not scientifically exist but was an “unnatural” social concept.

That’s evolution from science/innovation. Do we innovate our biology? Homosexuality is unnatural and there is nothing innovative about it! https://t.co/nan1F4grbb — Dr. Kigwangalla, H. (@HKigwangalla) February 20, 2017

As a country, unfortunately, we do not pride ourselves being ‘homophilic’. We see things from different angles. Respect each other’s views https://t.co/1Hh1cVvW3u — Dr. Kigwangalla, H. (@HKigwangalla) February 20, 2017

His rant has been met with scorn on Twitter, with people calling him and his nation homophobic and branding the plan an attack on freedom of expression.

Dr Kigwangalla responded by saying his critics should “respect our culture”.

Last week, the health ministry in Tanzania suspended 40 drop-in HIV/Aids clinics, which it said were promoting gay sex.

More stories:

Colton Haynes goes public with new boyfriend in the most adorable way

Who wants a sneak peek at ‘I’m a Celeb’ star Joel Dommett’s Attitude shoot?