Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at the age of 45.

The British TV star and socialite was found dead in her London flat shortly before 2pm this afternoon (February 8).

Scotland Yard confirmed officers were called to the property in Earl’s Court by the ambulance service at 1.40pm today, and that the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

“A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.”

They added: “The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed.”

Tomkinson, who battled with drug addiction for much of the ’90s and ’00s, revealed last year that she had recently undergone treatment for a brain tumour.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star told the Daily Mail in November she had been receiving treatment for a non-malignant growth in her pituitary gland since January 2016.

More stories:

How Instagram became the new gay cruising ground

‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s Body Issue