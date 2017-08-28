Taylor Swift’s eagerly-anticipated video for comeback track ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is here, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, who’s helmed some of the singer’s most memorable videos in the form of ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Bad Blood’, the new clip sends up Taylor’s career and public persona with biting levels of self-awareness.

Oh, and there are plenty of shady nods to her haters, too.

The video, which debuted during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards (August 27), opens with a zombie Taylor digging her way out of her own grave, before going on to wreak havoc like the evil genius she’s often pegged for in the media.

It all comes to a head as new Taylor declares old Taylor dead atop of pile of writing incarnations of the star depicted at memorable moments in her career; be it the geeky girl from the ‘You Belong With Me’ video of the ballgown-clad ingénue who had her speech interrupted by Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs.

There’s almost too much to unpack in one sitting, but pop culture enthusiasts can expect references to Tom Hiddleson, Katy Perry, Kanye and Kim, the infamous squad, to name but a few.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is the first track to be taken from Taylor’s upcoming sixth studio album, the aptly-titled Reputation, and hype surrounding the video is likely to propel the track to even greater heights after breaking a series chart records since being released on Friday.

The track, which samples Right Said Fred’s 1992 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’, has already broken first day streaming records on Spotify, the record for the most amount of views for a lyric video in a day, topped the UK iTunes chart and is on its way to half a million sales in the US after just three days.

Check out the video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ below:

