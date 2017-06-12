The largest teaching union in Scotland has given its backing to a campaign to bring LGBT+ inclusive education to the country’s schools.

The Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) movement has been campaigning for education that recognises issues like same-sex relationships and the history of the LGBT+ rights movement. Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have now voted to officially affiliate themselves with TIE.

The aims of the TIE campaign are to “eradicate homophobic, biphobic and transphobic attitudes and behaviours among young people by adopting an educational approach; embedding LGBTI topics and issues into school curricula and social teaching.”

The campaign has a five-point pledge to achieve its goal of inclusive education, including new legislation, teacher training, and the recording of anti-LGBT+ bullying in Scotland’s schools. The pledge has been signed by a majority of Members of the Scottish Parliament.

In response to the vote, Pam Currie of the EIS said: “I’m delighted that the EIS has affiliated to TIE.

“The decision to affiliate affirms the role that TIE have played in changing Scottish education for the better and takes us another step closer to having an LGBTI inclusive education for learners in all Scottish schools and colleges.”

A TIE spokesperson said: “That the largest teachers’ union in Scotland has affiliated to our campaign is a massive step forward for us.

“We are often asked what teachers think about our proposals, and whether or not they support our aims: this move resolutely answers that question.

“This, along with the parliamentary mandate for our calls, makes clear that Scotland is ready for LGBTI inclusive education in all of our schools.”

The campaign for compulsory SRE in schools across England and Wales continues. In March, Education Secretary Justine Greening announced that all secondary schools will be required to teach Relationships and Sex Education, while all primary schools will be required to teach age-appropriate Relationships Education.

